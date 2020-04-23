Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special NBC recently announced that the cast of their beloved show, ’Parks and Recreation,’ would soon be reunited for a charity special featuring an “all-new story.” According to the show’s co-creator, Mike Schur, the April 30 episode will show a “slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life.” Mike Schur, via statement The half-hour episode will feature Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, attempting to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.” It will also feature the rest of the show’s core cast: Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir and Retta.

Mike Schur, via statement All the money raised from this one-night charity event will go towards Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

In addition, State Farm, NBC Universal, the 'Parks and Recreation' team and Subaru of America have all pledged to make a combined $500,000 in matching donations.

