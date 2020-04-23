‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special
|
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special
‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast to Reunite for Charity Special NBC recently announced that the cast of their beloved show, ’Parks and Recreation,’ would soon be reunited for a charity special featuring an “all-new story.” According to the show’s co-creator, Mike Schur, the April 30 episode will show a “slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life.” Mike Schur, via statement The half-hour episode will feature Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, attempting to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.” It will also feature the rest of the show’s core cast: Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir and Retta.
Mike Schur, via statement All the money raised from this one-night charity event will go towards Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
In addition, State Farm, NBC Universal, the 'Parks and Recreation' team and Subaru of America have all pledged to make a combined $500,000 in matching donations.