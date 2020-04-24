Britain's Captain Tom, 99, tops the UK music charts

The World War Two veteran took the record for the most money raised by an individual through a charity walk - as of Friday afternoon he had collected more than £28.6 million ($35.2 million) for the National Health Service (NHS) by completing laps of his garden.

Moore, who has used a walking frame with wheels since breaking his hip, had originally hoped to raise just £1,000.

But he shot past that as media attention from around the globe zoomed in on his home in Bedfordshire, central England.

He was also recognised as the oldest person to reach number one in Britain's main music charts through his appearance with singer Michael Ball on a cover of "You'll Never Walk Alone" - another fundraiser for the health service.