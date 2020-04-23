Captain Tom Moore’s New Single With The NHS Choir

Global  

Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old British war veteran who has raised more than £28 million pounds for the NHS is topping the charts with his new charity single, singing alongside the NHS Voice of Care Choir and Michael Ball, singing the 1963 hit ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’.

