Captain Tom Moore’s New Single With The NHS Choir Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published now Captain Tom Moore’s New Single With The NHS Choir Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old British war veteran who has raised more than £28 million pounds for the NHS is topping the charts with his new charity single, singing alongside the NHS Voice of Care Choir and Michael Ball, singing the 1963 hit ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’. 0

