Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Walmart U.S. CEO Explains How World's Biggest Employer and Retailer Adapts to New Reality

Walmart U.S. CEO Explains How World's Biggest Employer and Retailer Adapts to New Reality

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Walmart U.S. CEO Explains How World's Biggest Employer and Retailer Adapts to New Reality

Walmart U.S. CEO Explains How World's Biggest Employer and Retailer Adapts to New Reality

Walmart, the biggest retailer in the world, has made sweeping changes to its operations to ensure worker and customer safety.

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., told Cheddar, “We’ve seen a shift in the way people shop.

People are asking for contact-free ways to pay and to be able to get their pick-up order and home delivery contact-free.

We’ve made a number of changes with technology quickly that enable things like that to happen.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.