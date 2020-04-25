Walmart U.S. CEO Explains How World's Biggest Employer and Retailer Adapts to New Reality

Walmart, the biggest retailer in the world, has made sweeping changes to its operations to ensure worker and customer safety.

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., told Cheddar, “We’ve seen a shift in the way people shop.

People are asking for contact-free ways to pay and to be able to get their pick-up order and home delivery contact-free.

We’ve made a number of changes with technology quickly that enable things like that to happen.”