U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Over 50,000

The number of deaths being attributed to the novel coronavirus has now exceeded 50,000.

Gizmodo reports Johns Hopkins University has been maintaining data regarding the virus.

The staggering figure comes mere days after the death toll soared past 40,000 earlier this week.

However, tracking the true number of positive cases and deaths from COVID-19 has proven difficult.

With limited testing, those who have died from the virus without a diagnosis are not counted.