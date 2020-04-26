Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist

Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist

Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist

Satellite imagery has found a train likely to belong to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as speculation continues over his health, according to a website specialising in studies of the country.

North Korean authorities have said nothing to counter media reports that Mr Kim is unwell, prompting concerns about who is next in line to run a nuclear-armed country that has been ruled by the same family for seven decades.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1realworld8

Little-Lee RT @itvnews: Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist https://t.co/Mo6rYZIZ5d https://t.co/Nn9JDOU5sv 19 minutes ago

PoliticsBA

Politics Dept. RT @BelTel: Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist https://t.co/Dcv067ncmc https://t.co/GXsqNtdRes 32 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist https://t.co/bA59dAnxzH 32 minutes ago

Bartron50001

Bartron5000 Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist - https://t.co/Aff8aHLOHi 36 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist https://t.co/Dcv067ncmc https://t.co/GXsqNtdRes 48 minutes ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland Authorities have said nothing to contradict media reports suggesting that Kim Jong Un is unwell https://t.co/mGWmQIdujC 58 minutes ago

PureNewswire

Pure Newswire Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist https://t.co/nGCydn2tBN 1 hour ago

Occasion2B

Occasion2B Satellite photos locate Kim Jong Un’s train as health rumours persist,https://t.co/rmCM6Hce3a 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.