Milwaukee weather Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, cooler by the lake

Afternoon, expect mainly sunnyskies.

Highs today will topout in the upper 40s to mid50s near the lake, with highsinland closer to 60-degrees.

ANE wind will continue throughthe day, with gusts up to 25mph possible.

Monday we seethe return of clouds and rain,with showers likely bylunchtime.

Rain and a fewstorms will continue into theevening.

Highs Monday will bein the mid to upper 50s.Unsettled weather with rainand storms will continue fromTuesday into Wednesday.