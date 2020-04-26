Global  

Milwaukee weather Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, cooler by the lake

Clouds are lingering early Sunday, but they will continue to exit SE Wisconsin through the morning hours.

By afternoon, expect mainly sunny skies.

Afternoon, expect mainly sunnyskies.

Highs today will topout in the upper 40s to mid50s near the lake, with highsinland closer to 60-degrees.

ANE wind will continue throughthe day, with gusts up to 25mph possible.

Monday we seethe return of clouds and rain,with showers likely bylunchtime.

Rain and a fewstorms will continue into theevening.

Highs Monday will bein the mid to upper 50s.Unsettled weather with rainand storms will continue fromTuesday into Wednesday.




