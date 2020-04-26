Global  

Britons show support for 2.6 Challenge to help save UK charities

Britons show support for 2.6 Challenge to help save UK charities

Britons show support for 2.6 Challenge to help save UK charities

Today’s 40th edition of the London Marathon was replaced by The 2.6 Challenge.

The aim of the challenge is to save the UK’s charities and it has seen thousands of people of all ages take to social media to share their weird and wonderful fundraising feats.

