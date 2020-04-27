Dr. Birx: Social Distancing Will Be With Us Through Summer Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:21s - Published now Dr. Birx: Social Distancing Will Be With Us Through Summer While the spread of coronavirus is slowing in some areas, new questions have arisen about how to maintain social distancing as the economy gradually reopens. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports. 0

