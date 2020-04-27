Public upset over dance video shows poor social distancing at Roseburg VA

Government medical hospital he knows better he just didnt care thats my opinion.

The guy totally aught to be fired thats just my opinion.

I definitely think he needs to explain himself to the public."

What you heard right there is one of many roseburg residents who have contacted us about concerns over a video that is sparking outrage among those in the community.

An internal video obtained by the oregonian shows a dance party on friday at the vet- erans administration medical center in roseburg.

The problem is...there was little to no social distancing present and very few face masks seen.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome is standing by live to explain why the director is specifically under fire....emma?

Jillian i am here live at the roseburg va where the flash mob dance party took place.

I spoke with several people who tell me they were horrified when they saw this video...but even more so because of who was leading it.

Director keith allen was the leader of the group.

In the video you could see him walking into the hospital offices with a boom box blaring sweet caroline.

He is followed by a parade of staff members who were all dancing and joining in on the fun.

But as you mentioned...no social distancing happening there and hardly any masks.

One roseburg resident we spoke with tells me...something needs to be done.

"people are outraged over it there is no excuse for it.

These mandates are put for the public but it makes us feel like they are above that because he is in the position he is in.

I think he needs to be held accountable i think there needs to be an apology at the very least" there were at least 16 staff members present.

The event was reportedly a morale building exercise and was posted on the hospital's internal intranet for all 1,000 employees in the roseburg va district to see.

Not only does this violate state and federal protocols put in place...but also is concerning given that four members of the staff tested positive for the virus previously.

We did reach out to the roseburg va for comment several times but they have