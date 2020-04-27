Business Owner Gets Creative On How To Safely Open

And and drinks.

The co-owner of earth and stone wood fired pizza told me he has a plan in place to keep everything wiped down and clean and if alabama allows all businesses to reopen this thursday.... he has a surprise in store for customers as well... and it involves beer and wine in the purple cup district.

Stan stinson, co-owner "earth and stone, our original place is located inside yellow hammer brewery and during the pandemic yellow hammer has switched some of their operations to producing hand sanitizer," stan stinson is the co-owner of earth and stone wood fired pizza.

Thanks to another local business -- he's been able to provide hand sanitizer to his staff for free.

He told me yellow hammer will continue donating it while its needed but pizza isn't the only thing stinson is serving.

He has another business ready to open.

Self serve drinkery.

And it's just what you think... a self serve tap room... with gloves and hand sanitizer to create a contact-less way to get items. stan stinson, co-owner "once a customer goes through and pours their beer and wine, we're going to come back and clean everything, sanitize everything just to make sure everybody understands that it's going to be safe," he was strategic to place it in the purple cup district... because people can grab their drink and walk around and dont have to stay inside.

You also place an electronic fob on your i-d to get your drinks at the taps.

In the meantime -- stinson says he's patiently awaiting the economy to re-open.

Stan stinson, co-owner "looking forward to people getting back to normal.

I think that the american spirit is resilient and i'd like to see everybody come together," right now... self serve drinkery is closed... but stinson told me earth stone and wood fired pizza is still open for curbside pickup and delivery.

