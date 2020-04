Saving money on car insurance Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:49s - Published 6 hours ago Saving money on car insurance People are driving a lot less lately. According to traffic data frim INRIX, in March, car traffic dropped 30 percent nationwide. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Saving money on car insurance NAT OF STARTINGCARTHAT MAY BE A SOUNDYOU HAVEN'T HEARDIN A WHILE.WITH NOWHERE TOGO WE'RE DRIVING ALOT LESS LATELY.ACCORDING TOTRAFFIC DATA FIRMINRIX IN MARCH, CARTRAFFIC DROPPED 30PERCENTNATIONWIDE.SOT ROCKY"THE SEVERITY ANDFREQUENCY OF THECLAIMS IS PROBABLYAT AN ALL TIME LOWFOR ALLSTATE."ROCKY GOCELLAOWNS AN ALL-STATEINSURANCE OFFICE.HIS AGENTS ARETELLING CUSTOMERSTHEY WILL BE GETTING15-20 PERCENT BACKON THEIR PREMIUMPLANS.GOCELLA SAYS MOSTPOLICY HOLDERS WILLBE REFUNDEDAUTOMATICALLY. BUTHE SAYS YOU SHOULDCALL OR TALK TO ANAGENT IF YOU HAVEQUESTIONS.SOT ROCKY"I DON'T HAVE ACRYSTAL BALL BUT IWOULD SEE RATESGOING DOWN IN THEFUTURE, BUT AS SOONAS YOU SEE THEMOPEN UP THE ROADSAGAIN THERE COULDBE UPS AND DOWNSON YOUR PREMIUMSFOR THE FUTURE."DAVID HODGE IS VICEPRESIDENT OFOPERATIONS FORWESTERN ANDCENTRAL NEW YORKTRIPLE A. HE SAYSTHIS MAY ALSO BE THEPRIME TIME TORESEARCH DIFFERENTPLANS.SOT DAVID"NOW IS A GREAT TIMETO BE SHOPPING, YOUWANT TO GET THEMOST OUT OF EVERYDOLLAR YOU HAVE.JUST INVESTING SOMETIME YOU COULDWALK AWAY WITHSIGNIFICANT SAVINGS."AND WHILE YOUR CARMAY BE PARKED FORTHE TIME BEING-- DANFISHER FROM TRIPPLEA SAYS YOU STILLSHOULD BE DRIVING ITMORE THAN ONCE AWEEK FOR AROUND 20MINUTES.SOT DAN"DRIVING IS THE BESTTHING YOU CAN DOFOR YOUR CAR."YOU WANT TO CHECKYOUR TIRES TO MAKESURE THERE ISENOUGH AIR.CHECKING YOUR CARBATTERY ISIMPORTANT TOO.SOT DAN"THERE SHOULDN'T BEANY POWDERYCORROSION WHITE ORBLUE. CHECK THE OILAND FLUIDS ANDCHECK UNDERNEATHTO MAKE SURE THEREIS NO PUDDLESBECAUSE THAT COULDBE A CAUSE FORCONCERN.NAT CAR TURNINGOFFIN BUFFALO RT 7EWN.





