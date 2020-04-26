Fauci Talks About Brad Pitt's SNL Portrayl Of Him
CNN reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci enjoyed Brad Pitt's portrayal of him on SNL.
The actor channeled Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, in a recent Saturday Night Live skit.
On Monday, Fauci appeared on Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia" to discuss the COVID-pandemic.
When asked about Pitt's performance, in a skit that also roasted President Donald Trump, Fauci said, "I think he did great." He added, "I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt...he's one of my favorite actors."