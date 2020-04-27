Barber shops remain closed with new state order

Mark with 101 cases in shoals new at ten.

We are hearing tonight from a local barbershop owner who hoped today was the day he would find out when he can flip the sign on his store from closed to open.

But instead he learned barbershops are still one of many businesses that must remain closed.

That's according to governor kay iveys safer at home order to fight coronavirus waay31's steven dilsizian talked with the store owner about what having to keep the doors shut means for his future.

Mike sales owns the mike and bill's barbershop here along governors drive.

Sales says dealing with the coronavirus closure is difficult, but he tries to stay positive.

Take sot: mike sales - owns mike and bill's barbershop "i still have to pay the rent here, i still have to pay for bills for some of the items i've purchased in my business, and those numbers are stacking up" mike sales says his barbershop has served the people of huntsville since 2005.

But governor kay ivey's stay at home order forced him to shut down more than 3 weeks ago that order is set to expire thursday afternoon, and sales was hoping for good news today take sot: mike sales - owns mike and bill's barbershop "i really was because you know the more you sit at home the more you start to really have some resentment, and harbor some anger and frusturation" but that wasnt the case.

The governor announced a new, safer at home order will go into effect thursday and last until may 15.

Some retail stores can reopen, but stores like barbershops must remain closed.

Sales wants people to put this into perspective.

Take sot: mike sales - owns mike and bill's barbershop "an income really means something, if you don't have it coming in, i want you to put yourself in my shoes, not having to work, and see how it feels" but he tries to remain positive, looking forward to the future, when his customers return.

He knows plenty of people will be needing a much needed haircut and says... let the pros handle it.

Take sot: mike sales - owns mike and bill's barbershop "don't cut your hair people!

Wait for the barber shop to open!"

Its unclear when businesses like barbershops and gyms will be allowed to reopen once the safer at home order expires next month.

