Coronavirus cases in Brown County

RELEASED BY THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT.WE HAVE AROUND230 NEW CASES INTHE STATE BRINGINGTHE TOTAL UP TOJUST OVER 65-HUNDRED..EIGHT MOREPEOPLE HAVE DIEDFROM THE VIRUS..

308PEOPLE HAVE NOWBEEN KILLED INWISCONSIN.IN BROWN COUNTY140- WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS...ARE NOW OUT OFISOLATION....THAT MEANS THEY'RENOT SHOWING ANYSYMPTOMS AND ARENOT CONSIDERED ATHREAT FORSPREADING THEVIRUS...55- NEW CASES FROMYESTERDAY PUT THECOUNTY'S TOTAL AT9-68....HEALTH OFFICIALSREPORTING ASMALLER INCREASEAMONG MEATPROCESSINGFACILITIES TODAY ASWELL...J-B-S NOW HAS 262-EMPLOYEESCONFIRMED...AMERICAN FOODGROUPS HAS 170- ...AND SALM PARTNERSHAS 35-AND AMERICANFOODS GROUP