Stores Re-Open With Safer At Home Order

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Now that the Safer at Home order is in effect, local businesses are all trying to figure out what's next.

Im here outside of trinity's - a small gift store in downtown athens.

Employees were inside preparing for a day they've said is a long time coming.

Trinity's has been filling out curbside pickup purchases for customers, but they are looking forward to seeing their customers finally back in the store.

All downtown athens stores are asked to take measures to keep customers at a distance and follow the cdc guidelines.

One trinity employee tells me the store will be ready.

"the employees are going to be wearing masks, if you have one that would be good to wear if you come into the store.

We are going to lysol everything, germ-x is out, we're doing everything we can to keep it clean" trinity's will be open from 9:30 to 3 pm, monday through saturday, but im told the hours could change again in the future.

Live in athens




