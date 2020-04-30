Take 5 to give $5: Huntsville non-profit helps low-income families

On the coronavirus tab.

Every day - waay 31 is highlighting one of the local organizations that's getting help from the greater huntsville community foundation through the "take 5 to give 5 campaign."

Today-waay 31 mare waxel explains how lincoln village ministry is making sure low income families get the help and support they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last few years, money has been tight for single mother alisha gurley.

Gurley-i was struggling financially and living paycheck to paycheck and it was too much.

Gurley's sister told her about lincoln village ministry.

They provide affordable housing and resources for low-income families living in lincoln village who are working or going back to school.

Gurley moved into the neighborhood in december and is now making progress... gurley-a weekly or monthly budget, we go over that and tweak it and the events that we need to.

That has helped me as far as handling my finances.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, gurley was furloughed from her job... gurley-i was scared at first but then talking to them, they eased all of my worries as far as food because they asked, do you need anything?

According to lincoln village ministry development director alison trefry , they are currently serving 150 families.

They applied for the community foundation of greater huntsville's emergency relief fund to help their residents pay for basic needs.

Trefry-grab n go groceries, to cleaning supplies, to medical supplies, toiletries.

We've given gift cards to all of our residents, internet provisions.

We helped with rent and utilities.

During a stressful time, the ministry is keeping everyone's spirits up through prayer and by providing care packages .

Which always puts a smile on gurley's face.

Gurley-we'll come back to the house and we'll randomly see care packages in front of the door...and it's like when did they have the chance to do this.

In huntsville, mare waxel waay 31 news.

The take 5 give 5 campaign all leads up to giving tuesday- which falls on 5-5 or may 5th.

Here's how you can get involved.

We've raised more than 291- thousand dollars since last week!

The money will go to organizations supporting those impacted by the coronavirus