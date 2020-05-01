Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusation.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993 – his first public remarks on the subject after facing intense pressure to address the accusation.

Appearing on MSNBC, Biden said: "No, it is not true.

I'm saying unequivocally it never, ever happened." A California woman named Tara Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office in the early 90s, accused Biden in a podcast in March of pinning her against a wall in 1993 and reaching under her skirt.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm Reade's accusation and also was unable to reach Reade or a representative for her for comment.

Asked Thursday night about the accusations against Biden, President Trump said this: (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: “I don't know anything about it.

It could be false accusations.

I know all about false accusations.

I've been falsely charged numerous times.” In recent years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them in years past.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Reade was one of eight women who last year came forward to say Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable, though none accused him of sexual assault.

In March, Reade made the more serious accusation of assault.

In a statement before his interview Friday, Biden called on the U.S. Senate to ask the National Archives to release any personnel records that could indicate whether Reade filed a complaint against him at the time.

Some prominent Democratic women have stepped forward to defend Biden against Reade’s accusation, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "He's a person of great integrity, has great concern for the American people.

He authored the Violence Against Women Act.

There's been statements from his campaign - not his campaign, but his former employees who ran his offices and the rest - that there was never any record of this.

There was never any record." Biden said he would not question Reade's motive and did not know why she had made the complaint.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bg49130

Brandon Garcia 🌹 RT @democracynow: Tara Reade's former neighbor says she clearly remembers Reade telling her about an alleged sexual assault by Joe Biden. "… 47 seconds ago

BarbaraDarlin

It’s Up To Us! 🗳 VOTE 2020 RT @llerer: Also worth remembering: Tara Reade never said she filed a complaint alleging sexual assault. She says she filed a complaint all… 2 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee #JoeBiden #denied on Friday that he #sexuallyassaulted a former U.S. Se… https://t.co/DeC4MEUkjh 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation [Video]

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade's Sexual Assault Allegation The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Joe Biden, via 'The New York Times' Biden first denied the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

Democrat Joe Biden Denies 1993 Sexual Assault Allegations

According to Reuters, for the first time on Friday Joe Biden denied that he sexually assaulted his former Senate aide. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told MSNBC, “No, It is not..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published