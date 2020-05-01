Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993 – his first public remarks on the subject after facing intense pressure to address the accusation.

Appearing on MSNBC, Biden said: "No, it is not true.

I'm saying unequivocally it never, ever happened." A California woman named Tara Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in Biden's Senate office in the early 90s, accused Biden in a podcast in March of pinning her against a wall in 1993 and reaching under her skirt.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm Reade's accusation and also was unable to reach Reade or a representative for her for comment.

Asked Thursday night about the accusations against Biden, President Trump said this: (SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: “I don't know anything about it.

It could be false accusations.

I know all about false accusations.

I've been falsely charged numerous times.” In recent years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them in years past.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Reade was one of eight women who last year came forward to say Biden had hugged, kissed or touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable, though none accused him of sexual assault.

In March, Reade made the more serious accusation of assault.

In a statement before his interview Friday, Biden called on the U.S. Senate to ask the National Archives to release any personnel records that could indicate whether Reade filed a complaint against him at the time.

Some prominent Democratic women have stepped forward to defend Biden against Reade’s accusation, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, SAYING: "He's a person of great integrity, has great concern for the American people.

He authored the Violence Against Women Act.

There's been statements from his campaign - not his campaign, but his former employees who ran his offices and the rest - that there was never any record of this.

There was never any record." Biden said he would not question Reade's motive and did not know why she had made the complaint.