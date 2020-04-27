|
|
Matt Hancock reveals that the Government has reached its daily Covid-19 testing target
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
At the Governemnt's daily press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces that the Government have reached the daily testing target of 100,000.
|
|
|
|
