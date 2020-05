Grocery stores weigh on the high demand for meat Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 hour ago Grocery stores weigh on the high demand for meat We're hearing from grocers after more than a dozen processing plants have closed in recent weeks due to virus outbreaks among workers. President Trump has ordered all meat plants to remain open, but it may not solve the supply problem. 0

WE'RE HEARING FROM GROCERS STORES ON WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN TERMS OF BUYING MEAT RIGHT NOW. WALMART SAYS IT'S SEEING "HIGHER DEMAND AS CUSTOMERS STOCK UP ON PROTEIN." DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU LIVE, THERE MAY BE SIGNS LIMITING HOW MUCH MEAT YOU CAN BUY. KROGER IS LIMITING GROUND BEEF AND FRESH PORK PURCHASES. ANOTHER MAJOR GROCER SAYS EXPECT TO SEE FEWER SPECIALTY MEATS, BECAUSE THEY TAKE LONGER FOR STRESSED PLANTS TO PROCESS. SO INSTEAD OF THINLY SLICED STEAK, YOU'LL SEE THICKER CUTS. PRE-PACKAGED MARINATED MEATS COULD BECOME SPARSE OR DISAPPEAR. ALL THIS IS BECAUSE MORE THAN A DOZEN PROCESSING PLANTS HAVE CLOSED IN RECENT WEEKS BECAUSE OF VIRUS OUTBREAKS AMONG WORKERS. PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ORDERED ALL MEAT PLANTS TO REMAIN OPEN BUT IT MAY NOT SOLVE THE SUPPLY PROBLEM. "It probably doesn't change things a great deal. One of the things that we're having to do right now is, you know, sort of pull every other worker out to space them out... That cuts production roughly in half at the plant." THAT AGRICULTURAL ECONOMIST DID SAY PANIC BUYING WILL ONLY MAKE MATTERS WORSE. HE SAYS PRODUCT WILL CONTINUE TO COME IN REGULARLY -- IT JUST MAY NOT BE THERE EVERYDAY.





