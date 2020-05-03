Global  

ONE FAMILY WARNS AGAINST NOT FOLLOWING HEALTH ORDER IN ALABAMA AFTER THEY BEAT CORONAVIRUS

The Thomas family said they will continue to quarantine until the number of positive cases decrease.

As restrictions are now lifted under the safer at home order -- more people are out and about.

But one family is still self- quarantining after they tested positive for coronavirus and beat it.

Waay31's alex scott joins us live with why they believe social distancing is still crucial right now.

The thomas family told me they'll stay hunkered down at home until the number of positive coronavirus cases goes down... they tested positive and beat it..

But are unsure if they can get it again so they just want to stay safe and have a message for everyone out there.

Joseph thomas, tested positive for coronavirus "it's hard to understand how something that felt like the flu for us is deadly for some other people and people don't understand the difference between what we're going through versus what we went through," joseph thomas and his daughter jodie both tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Can you say when if you know?

They're both unsure how they contracted the virus.

Joseph caught it first..

And believes he passed it on to his 28-year-old daughter.

They immediately went to get tested at the redstone arsenal... where they were told to quarantine as soon as possible.

Jodie thomas, tested positive for coronavirus "we both definitely had symptoms, so when we both tested positive, i was a little more surprised than my dad was.

He kind of knew all along," after two weeks of being apart... the father-daughter duo were tested again.

Those results came back negative.

Even though they aren't carrying the virus -- they say its hard to feel normal again.

They fear catching it a second time -- and are urging everyone to take it seriously.

Jodie thomas, tested positive for coronavirus "take all the precautions that you can.

It's not the most ideal situation to have it and we still wear masks everywhere we go and we stay 6-feet away from




