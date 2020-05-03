Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Coronavirus cases in India close to 40,000 mark: Biggest single day jump with 2644 new cases

As India enters into Day 40 of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, India reported the biggest single-day jump in #COVID19 count with 2,644 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 83 deaths.

India's Covid-19 infections near 40,000-mark at 39, 980 while the death toll stood at 1,301, according to the health ministry's figures.

The total number of active coronavirus cases are 28,046 while 10,632 patients have been cured / discharged.

More than 800 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik on Sunday morning amid ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

0
