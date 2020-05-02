Global  

Watch: Over 800 UP migrant workers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:25s - Published
First special train ferrying UP migrants reached Lucknow on May 3 amid lockdown.

More than 800 migrant workers arrived in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik.

The migrant workers travelled in.

Health workers registered the details of the migrant workers as they deboarded the train.

Thermal screening was also conducted at the railway station.

Watch the full video for more details.

This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.
The first special train bringing migrant workers back to Uttar Pradesh from outside the state will...
