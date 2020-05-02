Watch: Over 800 UP migrant workers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik
|
First special train ferrying UP migrants reached Lucknow on May 3 amid lockdown.
More than 800 migrant workers arrived in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik.
The migrant workers travelled in.
Health workers registered the details of the migrant workers as they deboarded the train.
Thermal screening was also conducted at the railway station.
Watch the full video for more details.