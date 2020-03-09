As Covid-19 lockdown phase 3 begins today, Lets take a look at what is still not allowed: Watch

The extended the lockdown is entering the third phase from Monday and according to the new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), there will be considerable relaxations across the country except for the hotspots or containment zones.

The Centre has divided the country into three zones and the relaxations have been made according to the severity of coronavirus in the areas.

Yet there are still a lot of activities that are still not allowed.

Public activities will remain prohibited throughout the country irrespective of the zone divisions.

Air, rail and travel by Metro will remain banned like the first two phases of the lockdown.

Inter-state movement on roads will also remain banned and will be allowed only for special purposed and with permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Schools, colleges, and other educational, training and coaching institutions will continue to remain prohibited from functioning, across the country.