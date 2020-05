Wearing a mask is "not that big a deal," said Cuomo.

"And by the way you don't wear a mask for yourself, you wear a mask to protect me.

I wear a mask to protect you.

We owe each other a certain amount of reasonableness and respect in society." New York state in April began mandating the wearing of masks or face coverings in public to contain the coronavirus' spread.

Cuomo said "local governments have the responsibility to enforce it and part of their right, their legal right, is they can have a penalty or a sanction that they impose."