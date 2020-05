373 workers at St. Joseph food plant test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:22s - Published 12 minutes ago 373 workers at St. Joseph food plant test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic Health officials say 373 workers at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, Missouri, have now tested positive for COVID-19 and are all asymptomatic.

