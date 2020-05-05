Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory

No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:38s - Published
No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory

No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

The facility produces personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face masks.

Signs at the factory instructed mask-wearing for all.

However, neither Trump nor anyone in his retinue wore masks.

The facility also played music similar to what would be heard at a Trump rally.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear a mask or cloth face-covering when in public.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump heads for Arizona; trip aims to show revival underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Making himself Exhibit No. 1, President Donald Trump lifted off on Air Force One...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump tours new face mask factory in Arizona but doesn't wear one

Without wearing a face covering himself, President Donald Trump toured a new medical mask factory in...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response [Video]

Trump Accuses Dems Of Wanting Him To Fail In Pandemic Response

Citing no evidence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democrats of wanting his administration to fail in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters reports Trump made the remarks,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
'Live and Let Die' blares as Trump tours mask factory [Video]

'Live and Let Die' blares as Trump tours mask factory

As U.S. President Donald Trump, who was not wearing a mask, toured a Honeywell mask production assembly line in Arizona on Tuesday, Guns N' Roses' 'Live and Let Die' cover played on the loudspeakers.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:31Published