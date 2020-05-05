No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory

President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona.

The facility produces personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face masks.

Signs at the factory instructed mask-wearing for all.

However, neither Trump nor anyone in his retinue wore masks.

The facility also played music similar to what would be heard at a Trump rally.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone wear a mask or cloth face-covering when in public.