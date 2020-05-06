French President Wears Face Mask, Trump & Pence Don't

Business Insider reports that French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to normalize wearing face masks.

He was seen wearing a navy blue one, with an embroidered French flag, during a Tuesday visit to an elementary school.

The mask was was designed to help protect people from catching coronavirus, as the country plans to reopen on May 11.

But U.S. President, Donald Trump and VP, Mike Pence are attracting attention for not wearing masks, the same day, during a trip to the Honeywell facility, in an Arizona factory that produces Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The president was seen going without a CDC recommended mask in an area with a sign that said "Face masks required in this area." Bloomberg reports that during a press briefing last month, Trump refused to wear a mask.

He "suggested [masks] were impractical, pointless and beneath the dignity of the leader of the free world."