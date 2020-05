NY Democratic Presidential Primary Restored Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:19s - Published 8 hours ago NY Democratic Presidential Primary Restored A federal judge ruled that there is ample time to hold the primary safely. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus in N.Y.C.: Latest Updates A federal judge ordered New York election officials to hold the state’s Democratic presidential...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 hours ago



US court orders to restore Bernie Sanders New York: A US federal judge on Tuesday ordered New York to hold its Democratic presidential primary...

WorldNews - Published 2 hours ago







