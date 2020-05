Tuesday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

ON KCWE.KRIS: ALMOST 200 NEW CASES OFCOVID-19 IN THE KANSAS CITYAREA.GOOD EVENING, EVERYBODY.I’M KRIS KETZ.HEALTH OFFICIALS IN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI AND WYANDOTTE COUNTYSAY THEY’RE CONNECTED TO THEOUTBREAK AT THE TRIUMPH FOODSMEAT PROCESSING PLANT IN ST.JOSEPH.[CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY KMBC]422 EMPLOYEES THERE HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19, NEARLYALL OF THEM SYMPTOM-FREE.WE’VE NOW LEARNED ABOUT 60 LIVEIN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI.78 LIVE IN WYANDOTTE COUNTY.KMBC 9’S BRIAN JOHNSON IS INBUCHANAN COUNTY AFTER TALKINGWITH WORKERS.BRIAN: ABOUT 29 PEOPLE HERE WORKAT THE PLANT.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THEYARE FOLLOWING ALL OF THEGUIDELINES AND CREDIT TRIUMPHFOODS FOR TESTING ITS WORKERS.BUT THE WORKERS SAY IT’S NOTENOUGH TO KEEP PEOPLE FROMGETTING SICK.IN ST.

JOSEPH, THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS TRIUMPH FOODSHAS GIVEN WORKERS MASKS AND ISFOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCE ANDOTHER GUIDELINES.PEOPLE ARE TWO FEET APART.BUT WORKERS AND THEIR RELATIVESSAY OTHERWISE.HE SAYS WORKERS USE DISPOSABLEMASKS FOR THREE DAYS AND THATTHE DISEASE IS SPREADING OUT OFCONTROL.