Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 state of the city address evansville

2020 state of the city address evansville

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
2020 state of the city address evansville
2020 state of the city address evansville
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2020 state of the city address evansville

Address online instead of delivering it in front evansville's rotary club.

That happening just a few hours ago.

The mayor talking about the city's covid-19 initiatives*along with projects that will be impacted by the shrinking budget.

44news reporter joylyn bukovac has been digging into exactly what that means for the river city.

Mayor lloyd winnecke says the stay-at- home orders actually sped up infrastructu re projects.

There was one project that had to be scratched since it no longer fits into the cities budget as the tri-state works to reopen the economy.

" we won go back to pre-pandemic business models for a while.

We are in regular communication with the state administration, which ultimately will provide direction on how, and when, we re-open.

Certainly, a lot more to come in this area."

Many unknowns as the city of evansville prepares to re- open.

Even with the stay-at-home orders-- progress has been made in the city.

"so many projects on our plate.

So much progress to report.

We were lamenting about how difficult it would be to include all of our positive progress in the annual speech."

Several roads have been repaved as hoosiers hunker down at home.

An excited project now underway-- is a pedestrian crossing at u.s. 41 and washington avenue.

"a project of this kind doesn happen overnight, but indot has begun the analysis and design process.

And the city and state have executed a memorandum of understanding to solidify the cost sharing agreement.

This is slated as a 2023 project, but the state knows we like to see it sooner, if money becomes available sooner."

This is to ensure bosse high school students' safety as they walk to and from school.

In other news-- the deaconess aquatic center being built in garvin park is set to open in 20-21... but the penguin exhibit at the zoo will be delayed --- now also set to open next summer.

"there still a line item in this year capital budget for this project that will be cut, but thanks to the outstanding work of capital campaign chair margaret koch, zoo director erik beck and development director jennifer evans, we are able to continue the project without a major financial infusion from the city.

The new deaconess clinic and research building on the medical school campus is expected to open in august.

To watch the mayor's state of the city adress you can visit our website at wevv.com ind evansville kb 55news.

It was so nice to see the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimothyGWeir

Timothy G. Weir, APR “resilient” - during State of The City address today, ⁦@MayorWinnecke⁩ praises the collaboration of hospitals and o… https://t.co/G3Tms74C02 35 minutes ago

my44news

44News Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke talked about the city's initiatives during the novel coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/pOiTmoAuQv 42 minutes ago

ECPjohnmartin

John T. Martin #Evansville Mayor Winnecke addressed the local coronavirus response in his annual State of the City presentation, w… https://t.co/95Y7khWC1P 3 hours ago

courierpress

Courier & Press Normally to a well-heeled Rotary Club audience, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's State of the City address had a different fe… https://t.co/WchMCCOUt0 4 hours ago

GOPLocal

GOP Local Leaders Evansville @MayorWinnecke to deliver virtual annual State of the City address https://t.co/0HXWqibD6h 10 hours ago

WEHTWTVWlocal

Eyewitness News Evansville Mayor Winnecke to deliver virtual annual State of the City address https://t.co/brJm6cJWlX https://t.co/LG7G6ImDU9 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado businesses are preparing to open as extended stay-at-home orders come to an end [Video]

Colorado businesses are preparing to open as extended stay-at-home orders come to an end

On Monday, City of Denver officials announced the mayor doesn't plan on extending the stay-at-home order past Friday. How that reopening process will happen is expected to be address Tuesday afternoon..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:39Published
1,000 Grads Need To Travel Back To West Point To Hear Trump Congratulate Them [Video]

1,000 Grads Need To Travel Back To West Point To Hear Trump Congratulate Them

President Donald Trump intends to deliver the commencement address in-person for this year's West Point graduation ceremony. According to Business Insider, the announcement stunned school officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published