2020 state of the city address evansville

That happening just a few hours ago.

The mayor talking about the city's covid-19 initiatives*along with projects that will be impacted by the shrinking budget.

44news reporter joylyn bukovac has been digging into exactly what that means for the river city.

Mayor lloyd winnecke says the stay-at- home orders actually sped up infrastructu re projects.

There was one project that had to be scratched since it no longer fits into the cities budget as the tri-state works to reopen the economy.

" we won go back to pre-pandemic business models for a while.

We are in regular communication with the state administration, which ultimately will provide direction on how, and when, we re-open.

Certainly, a lot more to come in this area."

Many unknowns as the city of evansville prepares to re- open.

Even with the stay-at-home orders-- progress has been made in the city.

"so many projects on our plate.

So much progress to report.

We were lamenting about how difficult it would be to include all of our positive progress in the annual speech."

Several roads have been repaved as hoosiers hunker down at home.

An excited project now underway-- is a pedestrian crossing at u.s. 41 and washington avenue.

"a project of this kind doesn happen overnight, but indot has begun the analysis and design process.

And the city and state have executed a memorandum of understanding to solidify the cost sharing agreement.

This is slated as a 2023 project, but the state knows we like to see it sooner, if money becomes available sooner."

This is to ensure bosse high school students' safety as they walk to and from school.

In other news-- the deaconess aquatic center being built in garvin park is set to open in 20-21... but the penguin exhibit at the zoo will be delayed --- now also set to open next summer.

"there still a line item in this year capital budget for this project that will be cut, but thanks to the outstanding work of capital campaign chair margaret koch, zoo director erik beck and development director jennifer evans, we are able to continue the project without a major financial infusion from the city.

The new deaconess clinic and research building on the medical school campus is expected to open in august.

