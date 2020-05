Buffalo Police and Fire Departments honor nurses on Nurses Day

In a show of appreciation and gratitude, the Buffalo Police and Fire Departments honored nurses at ECMC Wednesday evening.

THE WORLD ISGETTING TO SEE HOWIMPORTANT NURSINGIS."STANDUP: "NURSESDAY THIS YEAR ISDIFFERENT FOR A LOTOF REASONS.

BUTTHIS YEAR HEROESARE CELEBRATINGHEROES FOR ALL THEWORK THAT THEY DO.""THEY'RE FULLYGOWNED, ALL DAYLONG.

EIGHT HOURS,12 HOURS A DAY."NATS MAYOR: "WEKNOW THAT YOU HAVEWORKED THROUGHEXHAUSTION, YOU'VEWORKED THOUGHMISSING YOURFAMILIES."...PARTICULARLY NOWDURING THE COVID-19PANDEMIC, AND THELIFE-SAVING WORKTHAT THEY DO...THE CITY, BPD ANDTHE FIREDEPARTMENT WANTEDTO SHOW HOW MUCHIT MEANS TO THECOMMUNITY."THE BUFFALO POLICEDEPARTMENT, THEFIRE DEPARTMENT,OUR FIRSTRESPONDERS ARE ASIGNIFICANT PART OFHOW WE SAVE LIVESIN WESTERN NEWYORK.

THEY'RE ONTHE FRONT-LINESJUST AS MUCH AS WEARE."IN BUFFALO, ALAERREBHI, 7 EWN