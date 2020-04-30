VE Day 2020: The Queen’s special link to the Victory in Europe anniversary

The Queen will address the nation as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Her Majesty has a very personal link to the Victory in Europe commemorations, being the only surviving monarch who served in the Second World War.

Here’s how the British sovereign has led the celebrations throughout the years, since that historic day in 1945.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn