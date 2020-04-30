Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth II > VE Day 2020: The Queen’s special link to the Victory in Europe anniversary

VE Day 2020: The Queen’s special link to the Victory in Europe anniversary

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:05s - Published
VE Day 2020: The Queen’s special link to the Victory in Europe anniversary

VE Day 2020: The Queen’s special link to the Victory in Europe anniversary

The Queen will address the nation as part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Her Majesty has a very personal link to the Victory in Europe commemorations, being the only surviving monarch who served in the Second World War.

Here’s how the British sovereign has led the celebrations throughout the years, since that historic day in 1945.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Politicians and the public to join Queen to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

The UK will come together to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Spring weather: Expect clear skies, warm temperatures and a Cascade Warbirds flyover tomorrow

Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful sunny day in Seattle with temperatures in the 70s and a...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoanneHillTO

Joanne Hill RT @Real_Dr_Roy: VE Day 2020: The Queen’s Special Link to the Victory in Europe Anniversary https://t.co/TnNDUTJtCL via @YouTube 23 minutes ago

AlexHamlynHyde

Alex Hamlyn-Hyde VE Day 2020: The Queen’s Special Link to the Victory in Europe Anniversary https://t.co/MR7knB8Bec via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Real_Dr_Roy

DrRoy VE Day 2020: The Queen’s Special Link to the Victory in Europe Anniversary https://t.co/TnNDUTJtCL via @YouTube 4 hours ago

akonai958

ako nai VE Day 2020: The Queen’s Special Link to the Victory in Europe Anniversary 5 hours ago

Bey_Queen_

💚💙••KIПG ΛLRΣΛDY••💙💚 RT @TIDAL: Listen up! @theestallion has a special message for all #hotties 👅📢. Savage Remix (feat. @Beyonce) is on TIDAL 🐎🐝: https://t.co… 7 hours ago

_Queen_Zia_

Ziah RT @monstamohae: I love the idea of being called 원별. For the reasons I exposed on the form and also because: Monsta X's name is quite lit… 8 hours ago

tmj_phx_edu

Phoenix Edu. Jobs Nervous to apply for a job like "Teacher, Special Education Visually Impaired Specialist" at QUEEN CREEK UNIFIED SC… https://t.co/27DjbznlHD 8 hours ago

rajj89902

Rajkumar ♥️™️ Sai Pallavi ( Dimple Queen ) Birthday Special Whatsapp Status Video link 👉https://t.co/wqGjxjInUI #SaiPallavi #HAPPYBIRTHDAY 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson pays respects at Westminster Abbey ahead of VE Day celebrations [Video]

Boris Johnson pays respects at Westminster Abbey ahead of VE Day celebrations

Boris Johnson has visited Westminster Abbey to pay respects to fallen soldiers ahead of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. The Prime Minister was welcomed to the abbey by the Dean of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
VE Day commemorations explained [Video]

VE Day commemorations explained

VE Day marked the end of the Second World War on May 8 1945. People danced in the streets and celebrated the victory. Commemorations for this year's 75th Anniversary have had to be scaled back due to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published