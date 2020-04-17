Elective medical procedures allowed now during pandemic

Much to the surprise and delight of many of us, the governor relaxed rules for elective medical procedures.

Track: Who thoughtthis would ever be a welcomesound&.

Nat: of drill Track:For Dr. Earl Chambers and hispatients this is the sweetmusic.

His father started thebusiness in 1962 and Earl tookover the reins 30 years ago.So, like many business owners,Dr. Chambers had to make adecision and that came onMarch 13th&& Sot: We needed toabandon ship and move in adifferent direction&.

Track:&that was hard but, the onlychoice to make&..11 staffmembers furloughed.

Sot: Wedid engage in a HELOC loan&&Track: He secured about$100,000 home equity loan thathe would be responsible for tocover his staffs salary.Luckily, the fed and stateloans did come through.

Sowith the staff taken care of,he would start preparing forthe“new nor” nats: Sot:Dentistry has been a rollmodel for infectious control&.Track: and dentist willcontinue to stay ahead of thegame trying to dodge invisiblepathogens in the air.

Theywill be covered up even more.Obtaining new equipment andchanging protocols for staffdoes not happen over night.Dr. Chambers hopes to be upand running by May 18th.

Sot:I think that we need to walkvery slowly, we need toorchestrate our staff and havethem properly trained.

Nats:Track: Dr. Chambers has seen awide array of emotions durithese unprecedented times&.sot; There was a lot ofanxiety about this but I thinknow there now thereexcitement about getting backto the norm& the new norm aswe somethings call it.

Sot:Wesuit and the suit is yourdentist and willing to takecare of you.

Stand up: close:As many of us found out in thebegging of this pandemic,essential equipment like maskand sanitizer were hard to getahold of.

Now that all thedentist are coming back online at the same time& theyare going to experience thesame problems. In Annapolis, DA THIRD INMATE HAS DIE