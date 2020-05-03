Global  

Trump Vows To Eliminate Obamacare

Trump Vows To Eliminate Obamacare

Trump Vows To Eliminate Obamacare

President Donald Trump said Obamacare was a “disaster” that failed to live up to its promises.

According to Business Insider, he said while they run the system well, he wants to terminate it.

While Trump said he will destroy it, he also said he would keep popular provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Something he said he would include in a new GOP healthcare plan is the protection of pre-existing conditions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump’s remarks, saying it would hurt million of people during the coronavirus outbreak.

