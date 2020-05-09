Coronavirus cases in India touch 63,000 mark, 5 migrant workers killed in Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia

Five migrant labourers died and 15 were injured in Madhya Pradesh late last night when a truck they were travelling in overturned in a village, about 200 km away from state capital Bhopal.With the third phase of the nationwide lockdown slated to be lifted in a week on May 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are yet to see a downward trend.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has neared the 63,000-mark including 2,109 deaths and 19,358 recoveries.

Of the 62,939 cases, 41,427 are active.

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Saturday threatened to pull his electric car headquarters and plant out of California after local authorities kept him from resuming production due to the coronavirus pandemic.