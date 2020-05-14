Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Finance Minister to announce second tranche of economic package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Finance Minister to announce second tranche of economic package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

Finance Minister to announce second tranche of economic package at 4 PM | Oneindia News

India recorded a sharp spike in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours, this takes the total infections across the 78,000 mark; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the next tranche of economic package today at 4 PM; 14 migrant workers killed in MP and UP as they mapped long journeys home , WHO says the coronavirus is here to stay and more news #NirmalaSitharaman #AtmanirbharBharat

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirmala Sitharaman to announce next set of measures at 4pm today

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the second tranche of measures of the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day 51: Govt announces relief to MSME sector, K'taka plans revival of hotels | Oneindia News [Video]

Day 51: Govt announces relief to MSME sector, K'taka plans revival of hotels | Oneindia News

Finance Minister announced a relief for the MSME sector in first tranche of economic relief package, more announcements are lined up. PM Cares fund has allocated Rs 3100 crore to the fight against..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published
FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal [Video]

FM's announcement to give wings to Indian economy post COVID-19 world: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the economic package and steps announced under it, saying that first series of announcements..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published