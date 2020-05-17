COVID-19: Maharashtra govt runs buses for migrant workers in Mumbai

The state government of Maharashtra has arranged facility of buses for migrant workers in Mumbai amid coronavirus pandemic.

Around 20 buses are going daily to drop these workers till borders of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

The facility of buses got started from May 11.

The Maharashtra government is providing bus facility free of cost to all the migrant workers.

While speaking to ANI, the police official said, "We don't take any payment for this transportation and it is totally free of cost." There are total 29,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 53,035 with 2752 deaths in India.