Coronavirus At The White House
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the coronavirus after his press secretary contracted the virus.
Katie Miller is at least the second person around the administration to test positive, and it's caused a shakeup at 16-hundred Pennsylvania Avenue—At least three top health officials are now self-quarantining as a precaution.
Today President Trump holds a Rose Garden press conference with the focus on testing.
CBS's Ian Lee has the latest.