Teacher Appreciation - 5/11/20

Columbus teachers are being recognized in drive-thru style// the columbus high school p-t-o set up in front the high school handing out ice cream, cupcakes, and a gift card to starbucks for teachers// teachers drove by until noon today to grab their goodies// they even got an award that said "they're worth a million bucks."

The even was originally planned for friday, the last day of teacher appreciation week but was postponed because of the rain//