Train leaves for Dibrugarh from Delhi after services resumed on select routes amid lockdown

On May 12 a special train left from New Delhi Railway Station for Dibrugarh, Assam.

Railways has resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned passenger trains from today.

Railways has got tremendous response in regards to ticket booking.

Railways will follow all precautions and social distancing norms which it made in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health for the safety of the passengers.

Train services were stopped since March 22 in view of the coronavirus.