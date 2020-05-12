Global  

Fauci Warns Against Opening The US Too Soon

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Anthony Fauci warned Congress that opening the U.S. too early could lead to additional coronavirus outbreaks.

The leading U.S. infectious disease expert said states should follow health experts’ recommendations.

According to Reuters, they must wait for signs such as a declining number of new infections.

Fauci said: “My concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks.” Lamar Alexander, the Republican chairman of the Senate committee, said the U.S. has done “impressive” things with testing “but not nearly enough.”

