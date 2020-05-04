School of Rock Cast: Where Are They Now? Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:03s - Published 1 day ago School of Rock Cast: Where Are They Now? We’ve been thinking about the “School of Rock” cast. Where are they now? For this list, we’ll be looking at what the cast of this classic movie are up to now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend School of Rock Cast: Where Are They Now? We’ve been thinking about the “School of Rock” cast. Where are they now? For this list, we’ll be looking at what the cast of this classic movie are up to now. Our countdown includes Miranda Cosgrove, Kevin Clark, Adam Pascal, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources A Cinderella Story Cast: Where Are They Now?



We’ve been thinking about A Cinderella Story cast. Where are they now? For this list, we’ll be looking at the cast of “A Cinderella Story” and seeing what they’ve been up to since the movie.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:02 Published 6 days ago Top 10 Wizards of Waverly Place Stars: Where Are They Now?



We’ve been thinking about the cast of “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Where are they now? For this list, we’re checking in on memorable actors and actresses from this popular Disney channel series.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:50 Published 1 week ago