We're finding out how advice from the nation's infectious disease leader will impact reopening Rochester

How will the pandemic is but decision to reopen won't be one of them.

That's up to state leaders.

And norton says it must be made wisely by taking in consideration of testimoney like from doctor fauci.

In fauci's (fa?

Chee) testimony today he said his concern is if states or cities attempt to get back to normal too soon?

It could disregard checkpoints that were put into guidelines about when it is safe to proceed.

He went on to say that there's a real risk an outbreak could be triggered that we couldn't control and may lead to some suffering and death that could otherwise be avoided.

His advice is something norton says should weigh heavility on our state leaeders.xxx <i'm sure that the governor is listening to that advice and that will help him to determine what he's going to do on the 18th which is the day that his current stay at home order goes to.

He'll have some decision to make between now and then and t he city of rochester will comply.

> norton tells me we will of course have to open at some point..

But we need to do so with guidance from experts like fauci.

thank you jessica.

Dr. fauci also says vaccine trials are progressing at a rapid pace but he wasn't optimistic the treameant would be ready for students going back to school in the fall.

/// the pandemic is impacting