Reopening Rochester Businesses the right way

But first tonight as rochester moves towards reopening, infectious disease expert dr. anthony fauci warns opening too early could have deadly consequences.

There's a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you will not be able to control which in fact paradoxically will set you back not only leading to suffering and death that could be avoided but could even set you back on the road of trying to get economic recovery doctor fauci says the rebound is inevitable as states reopen, but how bad it will be depends on how prepared each individual community is and as the med city inches closer to reopening?

The rochester area chamber of commerce is holding another webinar to discuss doing so safely.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live?

With what was discussed today.

Isabella?

(holding cleaning supplies) well... cleaning is priority number one for any business seeking to reopen.

So what does "clean look like?"

Dan mesenberg with servicemaster restore says it's important business owners sit down and look at what needs to be cleaned.

Also?

Look at what surfaces need to be disinfected.

How often those surfaces are cleaned is directly related to how often they are touched.

Cough or sneeze potential needs to be considered for all surfaces too.

It is also important to choose the proper cleaning product for what needs to be cleaned.

Stepping up the cleaning game is going to cost more.

"i've been talking to some businesses, especially in the hotel industry, and also in some retail, they are expecting their cleaning costs alone to be 2?

30 percent higher than normal to accomplish hig?touch cleaning.

Expect there to be additional expenses incurred to get this done."

It's also important to provide resources to employees when reopening happens.

It is very important for employees to be practicing good hygeine including the use of hand sanitizer... limiting group settings and using face masks.

Thanks isabella.

For a full link to that webinar... visit kimt dot com.