Tom Hanks has somehow been dragged into rap beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine has enough on his plate with all the trouble he’s been in with the law and his former gang.but that didn’t stop him from bringing America’s sweetheart, Tom Hanks, into his latest feud.In 2018, the rapper was facing life in prison for racketeering and firearms charges.After he cooperated with authorities and testified against former friends, his sentence was reduced to just two years.Due to the global crisis, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released early in April 2020 under the condition that he serve the final four months of his sentence under house arrest.Rather than doing so quietly, he made his chaotic return to music on May 9 with a clip of a video for his new song “GOOBA".It generated some reactions, to say the least.One person who couldn’t resist weighing in was Chet Hanks, the outspoken rapper son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.“Don’t be fooled by social media.

That dude is SCARED S***LESS but has no choice but to laugh and make light of it cuz he knows he’s a marked man for the rest of his life either way".Chet Hanks also called the colorful rapper a “snitch".Tekashi 6ix9ine responded by directing his comment to Hanks' famous father.“Wishing his dad a speedy recovery,” he commented on Instagram after hip-hop media personality DJ Akademiks posted screenshots of Chet Hanks’ rant.Tom Hanks has yet to respond.but we hope he does so by literally continuing to recover