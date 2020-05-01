Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana

A statewide study estimates that at least 2.8% of Indiana’s population has been infected by the coronavirus, a rate about 10 times that shown by previous testing, Indiana University researchers said Wednesday.

