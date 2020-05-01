Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana

Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana

A statewide study estimates that at least 2.8% of Indiana’s population has been infected by the coronavirus, a rate about 10 times that shown by previous testing, Indiana University researchers said Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana

55 news.

A new study shows nearly 3 percent of indiana's population has been infected by the coronavirus.i-u researchers randomly tested 46- hundred people.and found about 2 percent of the population had covid-19 at the time of testing and more than one percent had antibodies showing they already had it.

The data suggests that 186-thousand hoosiers had covid-19 by the end of april -- which is ten times what the state reported at the time.nearly half of those infected reported having no symptoms. the second wave of testing is scheduled to



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus structure offers clue to high infection rate: Study

Coronavirus structure offers clue to high infection rate: StudyNew York, May 6 () Researchers studying the structure of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tammy22100

Tammy RT @NWINews: Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana https://t.co/eWH1kd7q2r #PostTrib 49 minutes ago

PostTrib

PostTrib Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana https://t.co/WmndNfKVeZ 52 minutes ago

NWINews

NW Indiana News Study estimates 2.8% coronavirus infection rate for Indiana https://t.co/eWH1kd7q2r #PostTrib 53 minutes ago

nmoore2322

Nick Moore RT @srudavsky: Fairbanks study estimates 186K Hoosiers infected w/coronavirus https://t.co/DBKNTKxJNb via @indystar 1 hour ago

srudavsky

Shari Rudavsky Fairbanks study estimates 186K Hoosiers infected w/coronavirus https://t.co/DBKNTKxJNb via @indystar 1 hour ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Study Estimates 2.8% Coronavirus Infection Rate for Indiana https://t.co/rfPm9LViOC https://t.co/32BSMnjJmQ 2 hours ago

stanlemon

Stan Lemon RT @srudavsky: Fairbanks study estimates 186K Hoosiers infected with coronavirus https://t.co/DBKNTKxJNb via @indystar 2 hours ago

srudavsky

Shari Rudavsky Fairbanks study estimates 186K Hoosiers infected with coronavirus https://t.co/DBKNTKxJNb via @indystar 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

CORONAVIRUS KIDS [Video]

CORONAVIRUS KIDS

new federally study will take a closer look at coronavirus and children ,trying to figure out what is the real infection rate among kids

Credit: WMGTPublished
Stanford Study May Help Settle Debate on COVID-19 Infection Rate [Video]

Stanford Study May Help Settle Debate on COVID-19 Infection Rate

The results from the first nationwide antibody test study coming from Stanford University and involving Major League Baseball are expected any day now. Kenny Choi reports. (4-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published