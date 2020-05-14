Easy fixes to get better sleep while we're home more than ever

Fox 4 is talking to a local sleep doctor to get tips on how to fix that problem.

A lot of people are struggling with sleep while we're dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE PAST FEW MONTHSHAVE TAKEN A TOLL OF ALL OF USAND OUR STATE OF MIND.

FORSOME,THAT HAS TRANSLATED INTONOT SLEEPING WELL AT NIGHT.HERE AT FOX FOUR WE’VE PROMISEDTO HELP YOU FIND SOLUTIONS TOTHESE NEW ISSUES THAT SO MANY OFUS ARE DEALING WITH.

AND THATINCLUDES GETTING SOME SHUT EYE.IT’S PART OF A SERIES WE CALL"THE REBOUND SOUTHWEST FLORIDA".I TALKED TO A LOCAL SLEEPMEDICINE DOCTOR..

TO GET SOMEGREAT POINTERS ON GETTING BACKTO A GOOD NIGHT’S REST.SWEET DREAMS..

HAVEN’T BEEN SOSWEET FOR A LOT OF US SINCECOVID19 CAME INTO THE PICTURE.DR. JOSE.

COLON PRACTICES SLEEPMEDICINE FOR LEE HEALTH..

ANDSAYS..

MORE PEOPLE ARESTRUGGLING."People are being referred to memore because of the stress andwhat it causes in the sleepcycles and the sleep problems,"I DID A QUICK FACEBOOK POSTABOUT MY OWN SLEEP STRUGGLESLATELY..AND SO MANY WEIGHED IN WITH THESAME STORY.CALLING IT "CORONA-INSOMNIAMAGGIE sAYS HER SLEEP PATTERN ISALL MESSED UPMIMI WRITES, "IT’S A THING NOW".SO HOW DO WE GET RID OF THIS*THING?DR. COLON SAYS 1, 2, 3.There are three things going onright now.

One is theenvironment The second is thStress and the third is theinactivity.OK LET’S BREAK IT DOWN.FIRST ENVIRONMENT."The more Time you spend in thehouse the more time you spendinside your room it becomes aplace or rumination is becomes aplace of your daily thoughts.And it’s hard to turn your mindoff because of that environmentthat you’re constantly in".That’s What we need to considour room is a place just forsleep.

As many activities as youcan do outside of the roomNUMBER TWO - STRESS"For stress reduction try to dsome mindfulness bases stressreduction ..

Relaxatitraining.

Meditation."HE’S MADE IT EASY FOR YOU.

DR.COLON JUST PUT OUT 3 VIDEOS FORLEE HEALTH - THEY’RE SIMPLEINTRODUCTIONS TO STRESSRELIEVING MEDITATION THAT YOUCAN START RIGHT AWAY!AND NUMBER THREE WHEN IT COMESTO GETTING BETTER SLEEPGET MOVING!"Increasing exercise isomething that has shown to behelpful for sleep.And with gyms being closed andcrossfit studios being closand even Going Outside Andexercising there’s somelimitations to thatWhen you’re decreasing yourphysical activity you’reincreasing the consequences anddisrupted sleep as well"JUST TO RECAP - HERE A RE THECHANGES YOU CAN MAKE RIGHT AWAYTO HELP WITH SLEEP.STAY OUT OF YOUR BEDROOM EXCEPTWHEN SLEEPINGREDUCE STRESS..

BY MEDITATINGEXERCISE!

THAT WILL HELP WITHSTRESS AND MAKE YOU TIREDDR. COLON SAYS HE ALSORECOMMENDS PUTTING THE PHONEDOWN WHEN YOU’RE GETTING READYFOR BED AND TRYING TO SLEEP.IT STIMULATES YOUR BRAINONE LAST TIP .

DON’T NAP!"If you’re having troublesleeping napping in the daytimebecause you’re tired actuallymakes it harder to fall asleepat night.

It’s kind of likeeating candy before dinner."AMY LL TAG:DR. COLON TELLS ME..

FOR THEMAJORITY OF YOU STRUGGLING WITHYOUR SLEEP RIGHT NOW..

THISPROBLEM WILL BE TEMPORARY.BUT SOMETIMES LIFE CHANGINGEVENTS DO LEAD TO CHRONICINSOMNIA..

SO TALK TO YOURDOCTOR IF YOU DON’T SEE ACHANGE.WE’VE GOT ALL OF THE MEDIATIONVIDEOS AND TIPS ON HOW TO SLEEPBETTER ON OUR WEBSITE FOR Y