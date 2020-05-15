COVID-19: 'Shramik special train' carrying 980 passengers departs from Amritsar
COVID-19: 'Shramik special train' carrying 980 passengers departs from Amritsar
A 'Shramik special train' carrying around 980 passengers departed from Punjab's Amritsar on May 15 amid coronavirus lockdown.
The passengers will reach West Bengal's Howrah on May 16.
The passengers were screened before they boarded the train.
There are total 1935 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Punjab.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.