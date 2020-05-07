|
|
Stimulus money and you: Why are deceased people still getting checks?
|
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Why are deceased people still getting stimulus checks?
Recent related news from verified sources
|The U.S government started handing out stimulus checks last month, and due to the rush, they...
HNGN - Published
|President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — and now the IRS — are urging people...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources